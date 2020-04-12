Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.