BidaskClub Lowers Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

