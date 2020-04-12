BidaskClub Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

