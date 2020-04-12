BidaskClub Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.68.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
