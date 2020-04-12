BidaskClub Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IOTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

