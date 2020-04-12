Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $258,501,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $22,338,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

