Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 415,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.