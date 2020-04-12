Berenberg Bank Boosts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 3,200

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($41.07).

ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,063.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,849.91. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

