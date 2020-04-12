Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

BNFT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 333,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $341.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.47. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

In related news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

