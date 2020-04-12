Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

BBBY opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $723.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

