Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $17.28 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Beam has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $117.66 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004608 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 59,549,000 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

