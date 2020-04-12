Bata Hits Market Cap of $42,827.35 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bata has a market cap of $42,827.35 and approximately $105.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00608820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 321.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

