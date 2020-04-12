Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $8,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 201,776 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

