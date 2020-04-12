Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

