Barclays Trims SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Target Price to GBX 2,582

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,895 ($38.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,520 ($33.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SDR opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,624.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,065.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,940.54). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.