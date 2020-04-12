Barclays Trims Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Target Price to GBX 1,470

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,604.33 ($21.10).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,211.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,471.65.

In other news, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 37,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £237,910 ($312,957.12). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £102,420 ($134,727.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,867 shares of company stock worth $45,909,556.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

