Barclays Cuts Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 195

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLA. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target (down from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

LON SLA opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

