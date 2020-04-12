Barclays Cuts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 145

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.22 ($2.09).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.86. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 626,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

