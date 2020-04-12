Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

