B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

GNFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

GNFT stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.