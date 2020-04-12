Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aviva to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 406.30 ($5.34).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.92. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

