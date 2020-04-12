Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Investec downgraded Aviva to an add rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 406.30 ($5.34).

LON:AV opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.48) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

