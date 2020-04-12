Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

