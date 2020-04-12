Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

AT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Atlantic Power by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 397,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

