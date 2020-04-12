AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,121 ($93.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion and a PE ratio of 69.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,020.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,311.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

