Assura (LON:AGR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Assura (LON:AGR) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 79.29 ($1.04).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

