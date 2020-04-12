ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

