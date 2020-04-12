Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AZPN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

AZPN opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

