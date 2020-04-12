ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($41.07).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,063.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,849.91.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, analysts predict that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

