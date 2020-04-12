ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Wells Fargo & Co cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 3.00.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

