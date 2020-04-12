Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asanko Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

AKG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

