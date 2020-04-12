Aryacoin Price Up 43.5% Over Last Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $856,952.45 and approximately $33,914.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,406,310 coins and its circulating supply is 127,806,321 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

