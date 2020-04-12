Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $224.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.69.

NYSE ANET opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,407 shares of company stock valued at $12,008,747. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

