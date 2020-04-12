Arionum 24-Hour Volume Tops $46,382.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $56,446.78 and approximately $46,382.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,088.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.02309015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.03386772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00608820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00776543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00076017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00524612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

