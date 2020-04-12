Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

AINV stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $489.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

