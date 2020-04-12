ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,854,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,812,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.