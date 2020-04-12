Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 382,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.