Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Target Price at $9.88

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

SKT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 7,282,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.00%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

