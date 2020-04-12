Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $36.17

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 4,436,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

