Analysts Set Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) PT at $34.88

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSB traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,428. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $357.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

