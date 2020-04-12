Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Radiant Logistics an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

RLGT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 143,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

