Analysts Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Globe Life reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 668,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,522. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

