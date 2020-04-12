Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $14.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $12.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $60.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $60.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

CZWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $10,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CZWI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,257. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

