Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CDMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,924. The stock has a market cap of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 30,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.