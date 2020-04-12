Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

