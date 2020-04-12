Amoveo Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $28.80 or 0.00406346 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.04597481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.