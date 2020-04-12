American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $107.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.15.

American Express stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

