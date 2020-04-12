Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.