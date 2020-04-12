Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,877,000 after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.