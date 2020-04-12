Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of AKRO opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $599.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

