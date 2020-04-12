Akamai Technologies’ (AKAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $320,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $479,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

